Now You Can Replace Terrible Pre-Roll With The World’s Most Creative Ads

In the context of all online advertising, there’s only a tiny, tiny handful of commercials you’re not hovering over “Skip Ad” for what seems like an eternity to GET IT OUT OF YOUR FACE. In fact, more than 300 million people use an ad blocking browser extension to avoid the bulk of annoying web ads.





To celebrate its latest batch of winners, the creative, design, and ad group D&AD decided to take that as a creative challenge and, with agency BETC Paris, created its own browser extension called The Ad Filter. It blocks boring ads and automatically replaces them with D&AD winners from years past.

So instead of some dude pitching quick six-pack abs, you may get Cadbury’s “Gorilla,” or Volvo’s “Epic Split.”

Because people don’t hate advertising, they hate bad advertising. Download it here.