The Real Reason Why You Are Overworked (And How To Fix It)

That feeling that you are working more is likely true, a 2014 Gallup report found that the average U.S. worker’s 40-hour-work week has crept up to about 47 hours—and could be longer, depending on where you live .

What’s wrong with us?

Possibly nothing, says Matthew Kelly, president of Chicago-based workplace consulting firm Floyd Consulting, Inc. and author of Off Balance: Getting Beyond The Work-Life Balance Myth To Personal And Professional Satisfaction. More of us than ever love our work. And if we’re not hurting ourselves or others, it’s OK to work longer hours.

“We’re caught up in this balance idea, that every day or every week or every month should be balanced. Whereas, I say to people, ‘Go out and find incredibly satisfying personal and professional experiences.’ They’re likely not to be balanced experiences. They’re likely to come from either end of the spectrum,” he says.

But, there are times when work takes over in unhealthy ways, too. That’s not about the number of hours at a desk or how much work blends into our lives, but about more personal measure, such as satisfaction and happiness, he says. If you’re working so much that it’s hurting your relationships with those outside of work or if you’re becoming physically, psychologically, emotionally or otherwise unhealthy, it’s time to take some action.

Before you can cut back to more manageable work levels, you have to know what that means, says Elene Cafasso, founder and president of Enerpace, Inc. Executive Coaching. If you’ve been routinely working to the exclusion of most other things in your life, you may have lost your sense of what it feels like to work a reasonable amount of time or to know when you’ve done “enough” for the day and can resist that just-one-more-thing urge to keep going.

Assuming your manager isn’t at the heart of your overwork, reach out to him or her to define clear expectations. If you work for yourself or otherwise have control over your work day, Cafasso suggests taking some time to plan the day in advance, setting two or four goals and setting aside time blocks for each to get them done. Be sure to allow for some down time in case you have an urgent demand or your task takes longer than anticipated, she says.