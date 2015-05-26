Taco Bell Goes Anti-Social, Doesn’t Want You To Share Its New Nachos, Or This Ad

We share everything. Our thoughts, feelings, emotions, wishes, dreams, and disappointments. And that’s just on Twitter about Game of Thrones. Every moment of our lives can be shared in words, pictures, 15-second videos or even live-streamed for the world to see, and frankly, Taco Bell is sick of it.

Sure, this is the brand that made an entire short film on Snapchat before many other marketers even knew what Snapchat was, but today we’re talking about nachos. Not photos, not videos, not selfies, NACHOS. This is important and Taco Bell and agency Deutsch LA want you to know that the new Grilled Stuft Nachos are not to be shared. They’re so serious, they don’t even want you to share the ad.





It’s a perfect pitch to the contrarian stoner snacking demographic, even if the brand maybe isn’t all that serious about its sharing boycott: