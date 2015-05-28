4 Companies Leading The Next Wave Of Profit With Purpose

Up until recently, tasks like improving infant mortality rates, providing clean drinking water and raising graduation rates were considered the purview of socially innovative charities and non-profit organizations.

The social innovation model looked something like this: charities and government departments delivered the programs that addressed social needs and gaps. Companies supported them through corporate citizenship programs. Philanthropists (individual and foundations) measured and evaluated programs’ effectiveness, providing further funding accordingly.





While this is an over-simplified snapshot of the model, it is by and large accurate.

This said, a noteworthy trend has emerged over the past 10 years, and it is on a steady and rapid incline. Companies have started to realize that profit and purpose (aka social impact) can and should go hand in hand. Rather than separating the revenue-generating side of the business from the philanthropic side, socially progressive companies are thinking of them as co-existent, and in the process, generating greater impact and revenue than they would by keeping them separate.

The poster children for this approach are the companies that have been profiled and lauded in Fast Company over the past years–from leaders like Patagonia to upstarts like Warby Parker, Toms, and Kind, to large consumer packaged goods companies like Unilever. And while these companies are still the exception rather than the rule, there is an exciting next generation of business leaders emerging that embrace profit and purpose as the new way to do business.

Four social purpose businesses that exemplify this shift are being recognized this week at the Cause Marketing Forum in Chicago with a Cause Innovation Award. All demonstrate the power of innovation as it relates to product and social impact alike.

Who are these social innovators?