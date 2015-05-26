Today in Tabs: Revenge of the Snake People

Years before Twitter and Tumblr came into the world, I made most of my “online friends” through Livejournal. It was another social media community where you opted in to receive the updates of friends, potential friends and strangers. Sitting in front of my computer, many times I would admit feelings I would have been scared to blurt out to people I was much closer to and knew “in real life”. I knew my posts were public, technically anyone could read them, and for the most part I could easily be identified. But here was a community of people I knew read and cared about my thoughts, and would often chime in with advice. If I was bothering them, they could just remove me from their feed.

At Pacific Standard, Alana Massey explores why online friendships can often be more honest. She explains how my experience is surprisingly common on places like Yahoo! Groups, where it’s easy to find people with similar interests but there’s less stigma because they’re not in your immediate social network. This allows people to open up in ways that might normally take years to develop with a friend “offline”.

There are people I know through years of interactions of Twitter, texts and emails who I’ve never met in person. We have told each other things some of the closest people in my life don’t know about. I am grateful the Internet brought them into my life. There is no question I consider them my friends.