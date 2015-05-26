Oreo Is Promoting Its New S’mores Flavor With Bizarre Cartoon Ads, As If It Needed To

When rumors began circulating about the potential existence of S’mores-flavored Oreos, the Internet collectively had mild, excitement-driven heart palpitations . Now that the new cookie flavor has proven to be a reality, the enthusiasm for the delicious, nutritionally inert food product hasn’t died down a bit. But for those who didn’t know that there were such a thing as S’mores Oreos (which somehow managed to avoid being marketed as “S’moreos”), the snack food powerhouse is apparently capitalizing on the fact that they’ve essentially created the world’s most perfect stoner food.





Enter S’morey, “the unidentifiable forest creature,” who has his own theme song and who ascends a fireman’s pole to assist weary s’mores cravers who have made campfires for marshmallow-roasting in inappropriate places. Each spot, which will run on social channels, features the crudely animated beast as it shows up to canoes, golf courses, and cubicles to stuff S’moreos into people’s mouths and put out their poorly considered fires. The spots are very weird (at one point, S’morey summons a dolphin in a lake), and Adult Swim-y, which presumably speaks to the fact that s’mores-flavored Oreos is the sort of thing that a person would come up with when they’re in, er, a mental state that might lead them to invent a half-badger, half-hare woodland creature with a hankering for sandwich cookies.