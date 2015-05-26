Tech News Site Gigaom Will Relaunch This Summer

According to Talking New Media, an Austin, Texas-based Internet startup called Knowingly Corp. has acquired many of Gigaom’s assets, most notably the domain name “gigaom.com” and the publication’s archives. It plans to relaunch the site on August 15.

Gigaom was originally launched in 2006 by journalist Om Malik (who since 2013 has been a columnist for Fast Company), and soon became a leading source for tech news. The company also maintained a market analysis arm, offering paid reports on a variety of technology companies and topics. The entire operation closed its doors unexpectedly on March 9 after it was determined that the company would be unable to pay its creditors, although Re/code reported that many inside the company knew it was in financial peril for months prior to shuttering.

Knowingly Corp. CEO Byron Reese said that Gigaom is “second to none in what it does,” according to Talking New Media, seemingly referring to its journalistic functions, and added that, “We are excited to be a chapter of the Gigaom story and look forward to continuing its mission of ‘humanizing the impact of technology.’”

There was no independent confirmation of the acquisition by Gigaom or Malik, and Fast Company has so far been unable to reach Knowingly. One thing that’s clear, though, is that despite picking up the Gigaom name and its archives, Knowingly will not be able to lean on the talents of the site’s many former writers: Competing publications were quick to hire many of the laid-off Gigaom reporters, including six who were hired en masse by Fortune, one by Variety, and one by Medium’s Backchannel blog.