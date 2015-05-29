Five Non-Awkward Ways To Ask For A Recommendation

You can sell yourself and tout the benefits of what you do, but a testimonial from someone else will get you further. Word-of-mouth recommendations drive 20% to 50% of sales and serve as social proof that you do good work, according to a McKinsey & Company study .

Yet less than a third of us ask customers for a review, and that’s probably because it feels a little like fishing for compliments–awkward and uncomfortable.

“Asking for a testimonial is only awkward when the requesting party makes it awkward,” says Lorrie Thomas Ross, author of The McGraw-Hill 36-Hour Course: Online Marketing. “If a simple request like this seems difficult, uneasy, or stressful, then your approach is wrong.”

The key is how and when you ask, experts say. Here are five easy ways to get personal recommendations from your clients.

There is a common feeling that these requests take a long time, so that myth needs to be busted, says Thomas Ross. If you want that testimonial or recommendation letter, make it simple.

Instead of asking the client to do the writing, Thomas Ross suggests that you take on the majority of the work. She offers this example of a letter requesting a testimonial from a client:

Hello (Their Name), I’m updating my website to include current testimonials, and I would love to brag that you are my client. I’m looking for a short testimonial about your experience working with me. Here’s an example of one I’m including: “I never thought I would see an end to my tax problems until I hired you. Anyone with small business tax problems must see this firm! – Leslie M., CA” If it is easier, I can write one for you to edit. Let me know! Warm Regards,

(Your Name)

Jeremy Cohen, cofounder and general manager of the executive search firm The Talent Studios, says getting a testimonial or recommendation is all about framing the ask within the right context.