Ride The Fury Road Yourself In The Savage New Trailer For The Mad Max Video Game

Given the piles of glowing reviews and a 98% fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating , there should be no shortage of moviegoers itching to take a spin of their own down the fury road and into the desert wastelands depicted in Mad Max.

By the looks of the new trailer for the new Mad Max video game, created by Avalanche Studios, fans will get to do exactly that. The game veers off the predictable movie tie-in game model in which you make your way through the familiar silver screen plot. As the Playstation blog notes, it’s an open-world game set in the film’s post-apocalyptic universe, but is a standalone storyline with original characters and settings.





So instead of fighting Immortan Joe with the badass Furiosa, you’re facing down Scabrous Scrotus with the help of a dude named Chumbucket. But as you’re racing through the desert, racing for survival, and you’re hearing the roar of those engines, does it really matter?

The game will be released September 1 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.