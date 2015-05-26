These Brand-Busting “Anti-Logos” Position World Cup Sponsors As Proud Supporters Of Human Rights Abuses

In December of 2010, the FIFA executive committee announced that Qatar would host the World Cup in 2022. Since then, nearly 1,000 migrant workers have lost their lives while constructing stadiums in the country. Although FIFA has reportedly leaned on Qatar’s government to improve working conditions, well, John Oliver highlighted the efficacy of that particular organization’s humanitarian efforts last year. Now, some artistic citizens are weighing in, too.





Now, a sizable culture-jamming effort has sprung up online to shame some of the companies with a sponsorship stake in one of the world’s largest advertising opportunities. These anti-advertisements twist well-known logos to reflect the human rights abuse underway in Qatar. The intensely familiar McDonald’s arches, for instance, have been turned into golden whips. Shackles and other slavery implements are also a common factor in logos–including the Jonathan Mak-designed Coca-Cola hands. It’s a juxtaposition no company would ever want for its brand.

Have a look through the images in the slides above.