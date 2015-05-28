This Awful-Sounding Startup Helps People Turn Their Windows Into Ads

A person living in a city may see up to 5,000 advertisements a day , even in their office elevators or inside a taxi cab. Now one startup wants to help turn our quiet, residential blocks into advertising space too.

Add My Window is a company based in the Hague that allows people to rent their windows for advertising space. The occupant makes money (up to 150 euros per window, per month) but doesn’t have much say in what ads go up.





According to the company, there are currently 238 windows available in four cities in the Netherlands, and seven advertisers already occupying 31 window spaces. The ads are printed on stickers that get placed inside the window. The stickers still allow some light to pass through–so your ad covered apartment isn’t totally ruined–but are opaque when viewed from the outside.





As PopUp City notes, however, there are several potential problems with this model. People likely to volunteer for this are most likely renters, and landlords aren’t exactly going to like the idea. Likewise, city regulations can get in the way, though in the four cities Add My Window is working in already that doesn’t appear to be a problem.

Add My Window is another example of how the Internet is allowing both cities and individuals to commodify nearly everything they own (or don’t own) as part of the so-called “sharing economy.” Sharing your windows with advertisers is probably not high up on the list of things the dreamers of the sharing economy had in mind.