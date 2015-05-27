This Test Tells You If You’re Really Cut Out To Be An Entrepreneur

This spring, as college graduates march down the aisles in their caps and gowns, most won’t be dreaming of rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 company; they’re more likely to be hatching plans to start their own world-changing startups. With The Social Network and Silicon Valley, the average 22-year-old grew up on stories about how young people can make their fortunes by striking out on their own.

So it’s no wonder that 67% of millennial respondents in a recent Bentley University study said their career goals involve launching a business, while only 13% said they aspired to climb the corporate ladder to become a CEO or president. But is it really so easy to start a successful company? (Answer: Not as easy as it looks in the movies–the vast majority of startups fail; only 35% of all companies in the U.S. make it to their 10th birthday.) Most people don’t fully understand what it takes to be an entrepreneur until they take a stab at starting a business of their own. Doing so involves significant risk, including possible losses in startup capital and the opportunity cost of not building more stable careers elsewhere.





This is the dilemma that Clearer Thinking, a nonprofit that develops decision-making tools (like this calculator for figuring out how much your time is worth), has been trying to address. Today, the organization is launching a free test designed to help would-be startup founders understand if they have the skills and personality traits that might help them succeed at launching and running a company. (You can take the test here.)

“Entrepreneurs are responsible for so much innovation in the world, and they end up shaping our lives,” Spencer Greenberg, Clearer Thinking’s founder and an entrepreneur himself, tells Fast Company. “It’s incredibly important that the right people end up starting companies, but it’s also important that the wrong people don’t start companies, because it is disastrous for them. They could take three or five years of their lives not earning a living, burning through their savings, and spending their own money, for a project that ultimately doesn’t go anywhere. This seems like one of the highest-stakes decisions that people could make.”

Spencer Greenberg

To gather research for the test, the Clearer Thinking team examined the existing research about what makes a good startup CEO. They found that most academic studies tended to focus on data, such as the age or capacity for risk among startup founders, which was interesting but hard to assimilate in practical ways when starting a business. There were also many advice books from people who had started businesses, but the insights in them tended to be very specific to the author’s own experiences.

Clearer Thinking bolstered this data with their own analysis of serial entrepreneurs. Greenberg points out that it is important that they studied people who were able to replicate their success across multiple companies in multiple industries, since strategies that work in creating a financial tech platform, for instance, might not work when trying to develop a mass consumer product. “We needed to find people from whom we could extract a pattern,” Greenberg explains. “We needed to go beyond their particular experience to see behaviors that worked again and again across all types of companies.”

Among the many entrepreneurs they examined were people like Paul Graham, the cofounder of Viaweb and Y-Combinator, and Peter Thiel, the cofounder of Paypal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund. “We pored through their work and everything we could find that they had said to try to extract underlying principles and patterns,” Greenberg says. “These are people who have figured out a process that they can repeat again and again.”