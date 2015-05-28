5 Things Google Figured Out In Android Wear’s First Year

At this year’s I/O, in lieu of splashy reveals, Google is announcing some minor tools for developers, including a way to show bird’s eye map views in their smartwatch apps. The company also revealed that it has 5,000 true watch apps in the Google Play Store, plus 1,500 custom watch faces. This year’s conference is mainly a time to reflect, and convince app makers that Android Wear is ready to compete with the Apple Watch.

Last week, I talked with Jeff Chang, Android Wear’s lead product manager, along with a couple other members of the team. As Android Wear approaches its first birthday, here’s what the company has learned, and what its next steps will be.

Android Wear, like most other smartwatches, depends on a smartphone for most of its functions. But Google has realized that it needs to carve out exceptions. “People aren’t going to throw their phones away, but almost everyone is away from their phone for some period of time during the day, whether that’s at the gym, at home, or at the office,” Chang says.

We definitely believe in a future where these devices can be used without a phone.

Chang points to several features that Google has added since last fall: Google Play Music users can now store songs on the watch for listening through Bluetooth headphones, and watches with GPS can track more detailed workouts on their own. An update this month also turns on the Wi-Fi chips that had been dormant in most Android Wear watches. This lets users sync data from their phones over the Internet, even when they’re out of Bluetooth range or on an entirely different Wi-Fi network.

“I would say, you’ll see us continue to prioritize that kind of stuff, in terms of letting your watch do things regardless of where your phone is, and letting apps run directly on the watch without a phone component,” Chang says. “We definitely believe in a future where these devices can be used without a phone, some of the time or all of the time,” Chang says.

“A lot of people on the team would predict, ‘Oh, such and such watch that we’re launching, that’ll definitely be the one that everyone likes, and this one’s ugly, and this and that,’” Chang says. But it turns out that everyone has a different opinion on what’s fashionable. “Essentially, I’ve given up trying to predict which styles or shapes would be popular and which wouldn’t be,” he says.