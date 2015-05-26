Twitter Launches Periscope Live-Streaming For Android

Today Twitter is launching its live-broadcasting app, Periscope, in the Google Play Store . It arrives two months after the app debuted on the iPhone, and adds some new Android-specific twists.

Periscope allows people to stream live video from their phones to the Internet. Viewers of these broadcasts can comment in real time, or tap their screens to send colorful hearts–basically, likes–to the broadcaster. And it’s neatly integrated with Twitter, giving new users a ready-made audience.

According to Periscope engineer Sara Haider, Periscope for Android has all the features of the iOS version, with one significant improvement. The Android app detects when you have left the app during a broadcast, and will prompt you to return to that same video when you reopen Periscope. Android users will also have more control over which push notifications they receive.

Since Twitter launched Periscope on March 26, upstaging competitor Meerkat–which appeared on Android itself last month–the iOS app has been downloaded more than 1 million times (Twitter will not provide a more specific figure). People have used Periscope to broadcast riots in Baltimore, an explosion in Manhattan, episodes of Game of Thrones, and lots of pets and selfies.