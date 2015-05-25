These Millennial Innovators Are Riding The Rails Across America

As the sun rose over an ash-pale stretch of Arizona desert sprinkled with saguaro cacti–a Western scene straight out of Central Casting–25 millennials emerged from bunks on refurbished 1950s Pullmans, grabbed coffee, and began to work.

The idea is that we get to see America as it could be.

This is the third voyage of the Millennial Trains Project (MTP), the brainchild of Patrick Reilly Dowd, 27. The train offers the millennial innovators on board 10 days of fellowship, mentoring, and project development as it trundles toward the final destination: Washington, D.C. The train will also make stops in San Antonio, Austin, New Orleans, and Atlanta. In each city, the participants have arranged meetings, meetups, interviews, pop-ups, and other engagements to help out test their various ideas for transforming society.

“The idea is that we get to see America as it could be,“ Dowd says, referring both to the optimistic, international, and racially diverse group that makes up the this MTP expedition, as well as the wide range of social innovation spaces the riders are each exploring–from apps for better nutrition during cancer therapy, to building a more robust network for ongoing discourse around Black Lives Matter, to expanded access to maker spaces across the country. These young innovators each raised thousands of dollars to participate in this excursion. Ideas scribbled with Sharpies on sticky notes pepper the train windows. Throughout the journey, mentors and guests from Ideo, Stanford, City Year, the U.S. Border Patrol, Craigslist, and advertising agency GMMB will help MTP participants shape their core ideas, their design thinking, and their strategic narratives.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Dowd settled in Washington, D.C., after a Fulbright Fellowship in India and a brief stint as an investment banker in New York. He then began to plan a transcontinental rail journey for millennials based on his own rail explorations of the Indian subcontinent. The project quickly gained traction with a range of supporters–free housing in Georgetown from a wealthy Japanese biotech innovator; a gig as editor-at-large from National Geographic Traveler; time from McKinsey consultants who took a shine to Dowd’s ideas for social action. The end result: a project backed by the U.S. Department of State, Fulbright, NBC Universal, McKinsey, Ideo, and Tyson Foods. There are many other eager partners these days, but Dowd is careful, preferring frugality to partner misalignment. “We don’t want to be associated with liquor or alcohol brands,” he noted.

“These are all exceptional people on the MTP–ideas flow through the train as we move eastward. We interact with the geography of innovation on the train, connecting visually with the landscape as a moving picture,” Dowd says.

As the desert landscape unfolded during the first morning on the train, Nhlalala Mavundza, 26, a Fulbright Scholar and doctoral student in the neuroscience of obesity at Kent State University, discussed how obesity rates in the American South drew her to climb aboard. Originally from Pretoria, South Africa, Nhlalala (who goes by Lala) noted how the train trip offered the opportunity to study Liberty Kitchen in New Orleans, a thought leader in school nutritional programs.

Seated beside Lala in the breakfast car, Magdalena Leszko, 28, of Szczecin, Poland, is a Fulbright postdoc who is investigating how to keep the elderly safely integrated in urban communities, particularly those with varying stages of dementia. “Our generation owes something to that generation. When they were 45 years old, they were building safe playgrounds for us–now that they are 85 we can design safe communities for them.”