California’s Water Crisis Is The Result Of Market Failure As Much As Drought

Weak pricing signals. Poor accounting. Byzantine rules. These are just a few of the reasons why California is in the midst of a water crisis. A lack of rainfall is perhaps the least of the state’s problems.

California’s situation is symptomatic of escalating water risks all across the world, where water is typically undervalued and, as a result, used incredibly inefficiently as more people than ever need it.

“There’s no room to hide anymore, this is where finance hits reality,” said Piet Klop, senior advisor of responsible investment at Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, who spoke with me recently about escalating water risks globally.

At meetings I attended across the state this month with water-savvy investors, the California drought always loomed large. In addition to fallowed farmland and depressed earnings, they acknowledged a larger more profound reality–the devastating drought and growing climate change impacts are likely the “new normal” for California.

The California drought is only the latest reason why investors are increasingly seeing global water scarcity as a material issue in their portfolios. More than ever, they are trying to understand how localized water risks–whether in California, Brazil, or China–will ripple through their investments, whether in water utility bonds or food company stocks.

In the case of Breckinridge Capital Advisors, which manages a $21 billion fixed-income portfolio, the challenge is to understand how thousands of U.S. water utilities are exposed to water risks. Breckinridge uses 11 indicators to analyze how water availability, demand, and oversight can affect a utility’s ability to repay its bond debt. As a result of this process, it downgraded a handful of water utilities in water-constrained Texas last year.

In terms of the California drought itself, I’ve heard lots of suggestions for what the state should do, many of them focused on key fundamentals like stronger water pricing and better water use information. Here are a few key points: