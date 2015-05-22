Microsoft’s OneClip: Copying And Pasting For Our Modern, Cloudy, Multi-Device World

For all the wonder and convenience of our multi-device, hyper-connected world, it lacks one surprising thing: modern copying and pasting. It seems like the simplest, most old-school functionality and yet we can’t seamlessly carry over a block of text from our laptops to our tablets, from our phones to our tablets.

Microsoft appears poised to change that. The company is working on a cross-device, cloud-based clipboard called OneClip, according to The Verge. OneClip will let you copy content from one device and easily drop it onto another. No more emailing yourself those paragraphs or using Dropbox as a stopgap.

OneClip, originally revealed by a Twitter user named WalkingCat, will reportedly work on Windows–both desktop and phone–Android, and iOS. (We should note: Not much is yet known about the new service. Also worth noting: a similar-sounding service already exists.) It’s sort of astounding that this feature hasn’t already made its way onto platforms like iOS and Android, which already contain so many tight links between the desktop and smaller devices. If the arrival of OneClip proves copying and pasting to be as useful as it was in the single-device world, don’t be surprised if you see Apple and Google offer their own solutions.