See Coldplay And The Cast Of “Game Of Thrones” Prep “Game Of Thrones: The Musical” To Promote Red Nose Day

The cause behind Red Nose Day is a very worthy one–raising money for children in impoverished places is one of the better things we can do with our money–but raising awareness for a faraway cause is a challenge. There’ve been a number of different approaches to bringing attention to Red Nose Day, but one of the weirder, funnier ones is the collaboration between Coldplay and the cast of Game Of Thrones.

The 12-minute video stars the band and almost the entire cast of Game Of Thrones–including former castmembers like Rose Leslie and Mark Addy–as they collaborate with Chris Martin and the band on a musical version of George R.R. Martin’s grim series. Narrated for some reason by Liam Neeson, the faux-documentary hinges on the participation of Kit Harrington (who Martin refers exclusively to as “Jon Snow,” as you would too if you met him), who recruits the rest of the cast to participate. There are plenty of GoT in-jokes–when Alfie Allen (Theon) and Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) meet, they lock eyes; when Jojen wants chicken nuggets, he draws on his castmates’ meta-awareness of his character to talk them into another choice in the catering line–and Liam Neeson gets to deliver the line, “It’s the first romantic ballad about incest in Coldplay’s career.”





The Red Nose Day hook to Game Of Thrones: The Musical is thin, but with a video intended to go this viral, the number of people who are likely to google “Red Nose Day” after watching is pretty high–hopefully leaving them with a Lannister-like need to pay the debt they feel they owe Coldplay and the cast for 12 minutes of amusement forward to those less fortunate.