See Do-Ho Suh’s Fabric Houses In A Mesmerizing Short Film

When Korean artist Do-Ho Suh’s decides to create a full-size model of an apartment, he doesn’t hold back. Every detail in his New York City apartment, from the pipes in the bathroom to the shape of the air vents, is eerily perfect. The only catch is that the model is meticulously sewn together using a fragile, translucent fabric.

The model apartment was part of the Korean artist’s 2012 show Japanese show, Perfect Home, which was the subject of a recent video directed by rising filmmaker Nils Clauss. The show included some of Suh’s most famous pieces, including the aforementioned New York City apartment and “Fallen Star 1/5,” a painstakingly detailed miniature recreation of his college house in Rhode Island.

Another work, Seoul Home, is a copy of a copy of a 19th-century home made for a Korean emperor, made from the same translucent fabric of Suh’s New York apartment. But this piece hangs in the air, meant to symbolize Suh’s detachment from his homeland. Along with the rest of his ghostly creations, this conveys an unsettling thought: the spaces we live in are not as solid as they seem.