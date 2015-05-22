Snapchat Is Hiring Journalists To Cover The 2016 Election

Snapchat in January began hosting video content from CNN, ESPN, the Daily Mail, and other media organizations. Now, the ephemeral photo-messaging app is gearing up to publish its own video news coverage: The company is looking to hire “political junkies and news aficionados” with experience in journalism, according to a hiring post on Greenhouse .

The so-called content analysts will “help review Snaps that are submitted to Our Story events, and cover the 2016 presidential race and other news events for Snapchat.”

Last month, Snapchat hired acclaimed CNN political reporter Peter Hamby to lead its news operations.

