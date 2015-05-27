advertisement
Google Glass 2, Anyone? What’s Really Worth Your Time At Google I/O

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Wired socks. Voice control. Google Glass 2?! Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson are here with the essential list of what everyone will be talking about at this week’s Google I/O Conference. For other I/O dev-elopments, let FC‘s Harry McCracken and John Brownlee be your guides–and check their live blog for all the latest news.

