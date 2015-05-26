Unexpected Lessons From Making Your To-Do List Public

The hardest thing about working independently is, well, being independent. When no one is looking over your shoulder and you get to set your own goals and deadlines, things can go sideways pretty quickly.

Your inner voice tells you that the task needs to be completed, but you lose focus (about every 59.5 seconds) and the setback can lead to self-doubt, which can throw you into an that research has shown to increase stress.

Xander Schulz

But telling someone else about what you hope to achieve can change the game. A brand-new study by Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University, revealed that more than 70% of the 267 participants who sent weekly updates to a friend reported successful goal achievement (completely accomplished their goal or were more than halfway there), compared to only 355 of those who kept their goals to themselves, without writing them down.

For Xander Schultz, the effect of making progress public was not only personal, it was the spark that ignited the idea for a whole company. Complete, an iOS app that allows users to share their to-do lists with a community, launched this past January. So far, data from its users reveal that those who publicly declare their intentions on the network are four times more likely to complete their tasks.

Schultz, a self-professed extrovert especially with regards to his aspirations and intentions, tells Fast Company he’s always been amazed by the number of people who have helped him achieve his goals through advice from their own experience, an introduction, or just the offer of some inspiration and motivation.

Schultz is the son of Dave Schultz, the Olympic wrestling champion whose life was depicted in the Oscar-nominated film Foxcatcher. Though the elder Schultz was murdered when his son was only 9 years old, Alexander Schultz still remembers how his father looked to learn from everyone. In an interview with ABC News, Schultz recalled, “He’d go to an event in Russia and talk to everyone about what was working for them, even the janitor. He didn’t look down on anyone, and he knew some of these other people would see things from a different angle or perspective than he could.”

That lesson was baked into Complete from the beginning. “The wealth and breadth of knowledge and experience possessed by individuals was something I was always amazed by, and felt like it was completely underrepresented on existing online platforms,” says Shultz. He believes that while Yelp, Amazon reviews, Quora, and the like are good aggregators of advice, people browse them when they are looking for an answer to a problem.