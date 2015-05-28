7 Questions For Comedy Writer Megan Amram On Keeping Her Wit Sharp

Comedy writer Megan Amram’s new pseudo-textbook Science . . . for Her! expertly parodies vapid women’s magazines and sexist female stereotypes. (Seriously, Amram is so funny, we had her interview herself for our June issue.) We asked her how she keeps the creative juices flowing while working on long projects like a book or writing for TV (she was a writer on NBC’s Parks And Recreation for three years). Here’s what she had to say:

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

I love to surround myself with things I love. I constantly reread favorite poems or short stories to put myself in the mood to create something good. I am a huge fan of music of all types and can’t write in silence. I listen to songs I love on loop when I write for days at a time. Right now it’s “Deja Vu” by Giorgio Moroder and Sia.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Eat seven gummy vitamins, drink six cups of coffee, and do The New York Times crossword puzzle.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

Writing for TV is rarely sitting down at a computer and writing. So much of it is riffing off each other and talking things out. It’s way more collaborative than people think.