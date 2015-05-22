advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Today in Tabs Quiz: Fly, You Fools!

Today in Tabs Quiz: Fly, You Fools!
[Photos: 1,2,3,4]
By Rusty Foster1 minute Read

It’s a holiday weekend in America, so why not pour yourself a huge goblet of Klingon Bloodwine, slaughter a Targ, and take the Tabs quiz? Happy Memorial Day, and “GhIj qet jaghmeyjaj!”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life