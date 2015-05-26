Want To Make Better Products? Start By Trusting Your Client

Twenty or so years ago, when designers of all kinds were trying to own a seat at the table of business strategy, one of our favorite ways to demonstrate our relevance was by insisting that clients were asking the wrong questions.

“So, you think you want a _________. Before I answer that, let me ask, what problem are you really trying to solve? Interesting…because there could be better ways to answer that. Why don’t we go off and do some bigger thinking for you before you jump to solutions?”

It was valid. Corporate teams were still adapting to a more technologically savvy society. That is not necessarily the case anymore. The past decade has seen innovation become the single most talked about contributor to a company’s ongoing success. How many times have you heard the phrase “[company name here] Lab” lately?





Today’s corporations are more than up to speed with design purpose and planning. Many of the most recognizable brands have been re-designed, re-staffed, and re-energized by agency-poached veterans who are labeling their groups “labs” and attracting top creative talent to their teams. It’s no longer about agencies owning creative know-how from on high. It’s about approaching validated goals from a balance of expert perspectives and measurable checkpoints.

The new question is “How can we do it faster? Better? Smarter?” In-house leadership is looking for agencies who won’t just come in with more questions. They need partners to educate teams in the latest creative development processes and keep their roadmaps “relevant,” “disruptive,” and “measurable.” Enough jargon for you?





Regardless of this shift, the old school “we know better than thou” attitude is alive and well at agencies. Resistance to listening and supporting a client’s expertise is destructive to building healthy relationships that move quickly through thoughtful decisions towards great design.

If we want to make better products, we need to establish a round table for solving problems, not high ground to battle over. Challenging and validating assumptions will always be key to the value agencies bring to any discussion, but we have the opportunity to guide leaner, informed, more purposeful conversations these days. It requires a deeper level of inquiry and empathy on our part.