How Technology And Human Behavior Play Into The Animal-Welfare Crisis

Although he’s charged with addressing animal-welfare crises all over the globe, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) president and CEO Azzedine Downes spends much of his time studying people. “So much of what wildlife faces is not a wildlife management problem, it’s a human behavioral problem,” he tells Fast Company . And much of that happens via technology. Downes has used drones and satellites to pinpoint poachers, and reaches young people through social media and messaging apps, immersing himself in the Zeitgeist of human conversation to hone his intervention strategies on behalf of animals in need.

We asked Downes how he stays focused and inspired, even in the face of widespread animal welfare issues. Here’s what he said:

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

I like to read historical fiction in addition to nonfiction. At the end of the day, the work I do is largely about changing human behavior than it is about wildlife management. In almost every case, human behavior is at the root of so many animal problems, and the better insight I have into people, the better I will be able to help animals.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I look out my bedroom window. I’m always looking for the slightest change in my environment, which these days means has any snow melted! I want to see if there are any changes in the trees, flowers, or the street. Being from New England, I guess I am also just checking the weather.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?