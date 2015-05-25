Back To The Future’s Doc Brown Returns For The New Lego Dimensions Game

In 1985, Back to the Future mined the 30-year cultural gap between that year and 1955 to tell a fun, hilarious, and enduring story. Now, the fact that Doc Brown is back to pitch the latest Lego Dimensions video game shows that same 30-year gap just isn’t as dramatic as even Back to the Future II predicted (all due respect, Hot Tub Time Machine).

Following Joel McHale’s first ad for the game in April, actor Christopher Lloyd suits up as Brown once again, still in his familiar garage–which houses a very familiar, yet covered, car–and he gets a package. He then discovers the time-space portal that brings characters–including himself–from The Lord of the Rings, The Lego Movie, The Wizard of Oz, DC Comics, and (obviously) Back to the Future together in the same game.





We’re not sure what’s more amazing here, that Lego has managed to pull off such a cross-cultural video game or how little Lloyd has changed since 1985. Must be the gigawatts.