What Happens When You Put A Sex Therapist, A Conservationist, And A Millennial Entrepreneur On A Boat?

In 2013, Esther Perel, a Belgian psychologist who explores how human sexuality intersects with culture, was invited to a private gathering in Eden, Utah. There, she would have the opportunity to mingle with 850 thought leaders from the worlds of science, art, business, philanthropy, and sport.

Esther Perel Photo: TED

Perel was intrigued. She had been thinking about how to make her research relevant to people outside the therapy community; this would be the perfect opportunity to work through her ideas with a more diverse group. “When it comes to sex, there isn’t much education out there,” Perel says. “There’s smut and titillation, but not much else. I wanted to start having discussions in the public sphere about how sexuality relates to life and culture.”

At the event, called Summit Outside, participants stayed in tent villages. Between workshops and talks, they spent their days hiking and playing on rope swings, while their nights often involved eating s’mores. Perel gave a little talk about her work at the opening ceremony, but the other attendees didn’t want her to stop there. She soon found herself conducting impromptu workshops with hundreds of people while standing in the middle of a field or a dirt road.

“There I was in my shorts and my hiking boots on the top of a mountain, leading a workshop on sex, and I had no idea who was talking to me,” Perel recalls. “To me, they were just regular people grappling with the dilemmas of love and desire. But then I found out that these were the founders of major companies and leaders of important organizations.”

Perel believes it was this unusual context–in the middle of nature, surrounded by people whose backgrounds weren’t obvious–that made the conversations so frank and open. Outside boardrooms and without cell phones, people wrestled with whether they brought a consumer mentality to relationships; what happens when you feel attraction to someone with whom there is no opportunity to integrate sexual intimacy; and whether parenthood changes your sexuality.

A Mix Between TED And Burning Man–But On A Boat

These kinds of spontaneous, deep, enlightening conversations are exactly what the Summit Series is trying to achieve. The series, conceived in 2008 by Jeff Rosenthal, Brett Leve, Jeremy Schwartz, and Elliott Bisnow, who had all made their fortunes as entrepreneurs, was meant to convene people who had big plans to change the world, but who weren’t yet established enough to find a place at Davos or TED. With the help of family and friends, the founders raised a reported $40 million in 2013 to buy the ski resort in Eden to host events like the one Perel attended. But since then, Summit Series events have taken place everywhere from Mexico to Washington, D.C., convening over 10,000 people. The Series is invitational and participants pay several thousand dollars, depending on the event, to take part.

The next event, called Summit at Sea, is taking place on a cruise ship between November 13 and 16 this year. This will be the second Summit Series to take place on the water. Perel will again be among the speakers, as will New York Times columnist David Brooks, Rwanda’s senate president Jean-Damascene Ntawukuriryayo, John Forté of the Fugees, National Geographic’s explorer-in-residence Wade Davis, Change.org founder Ben Rattray–the list goes on and on.