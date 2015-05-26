Castrol Edge Makes Motor Oil Memorable With An Industry-First Combo Of VR and Real Racing

The first video—Titanium Strong Blackout, which drew more than eight million views—showed racing cars powering through courses defined by shifting patterns of light.

This week, the company upped its game with Titanium Strong Virtual Drift, in which a driver races a real car guided only by a VR landscape.

In a video directed by Ben Conrad (a VFX creative lead on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the director behind the viral Gymkhana racing videos), Formula Drift professional Matt Powers dons an Oculus Rift DK2 helmet and drives a souped up Roush Stage 3 Mustang performance car, swerving around virtual rockslides, disintegrating track, and through tunnels while the computerized scenes respond to both driver and car movements in real time. It’s one step closer to The Matrix.

The first-time feat required precision timing between the VR animation and car performance to reduce drift—a loss of location accuracy that occurs outside of a closed simulation environment. Actual location in a simulator doesn’t matter since it’s not controlling a physical device.

For this, they brought in Venice, CA-based creative technologists Glenn Synder and Adam Amaral. The pair met as VFX majors at the Savannah College of Art and Design and went on to work for companies like HP, Nike, and Target, and films such as Transformer’s, Star Wars, and Ender’s Game.

(L-R) Adam Amaral, Matt Powers, and Glenn Snyder. Photo: Susan Karlin

“We needed to find a balance between tracking the car and Matt’s reactions in as close to real time as possible,” says Snyder. “If there was a delay between what the car and the simulator were doing, it would mess with his driving. If we had $10 million, we could hit up DARPA for that kind of technology, but we had to come up with another way.”