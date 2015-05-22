Has Lunch Ruined Your Productivity?

As anyone who has ever overeaten can tell you, what you eat for lunch greatly affects your productivity for the rest of the day. Did you know that it’s better to step away from your desk and go for a quick walk after eating? It’s also better to eat lunch with other people than to eat alone. Watch the video to find out facts like these and more.
