Unexpected Business Lessons From Serving In The Israeli Army

New York City-based real estate agent Jacky Teplitzky’s team has sold more than $1 billion in property since 2000, making her among the top 1% of all New York City agents, as well as a top producer at Douglas Elliman, the nation’s fourth largest real estate company. But her early life was marked by remarkable hardship and change.

After traveling from their Santiago, Chile, home to Israel to play soccer, her father fell in love with the country and moved her family there when she was just 10, transplanting her into a completely different culture where she didn’t speak the language. By 25, she had tackled three different careers in tourism, education, and sales.

Jacky Teplitzky Photo: via Twitter

But the experience that most shaped her personality was her two-year service in the Israeli Army, which began at age 18, she says. After just a month of training, she was made a drill sergeant, supervising new recruits–an unusual post for such a young soldier. Five important lessons from her time in the military have stayed with her and have been an important part of her success, she says.

When she moved from Chile to Israel, she didn’t speak Hebrew and her experience “wasn’t exactly welcoming” when she first arrived, but Teplitzky learned to ignore the things that seemed to be working against her. As a very young sergeant, she often supervised women who were older than her, and was responsible for doling out both direction and discipline. She had to act experienced beyond her years, or she could undermine her authority.

Later in her career, when she was trying to break into real estate sales in Manhattan, she found more obstacles. No real estate agency would hire her because she wasn’t part of the well-heeled, insular Manhattan social scene–her education was trade school and on-the-job experience instead of boarding school and Ivy League university. But she didn’t let those attitudes dissuade her. She finally found a small agency that was willing to give her a chance. She earned the company’s Rookie of the Year distinction.

But New York didn’t live up to the “open society” mythology. She still found gender-based pay inequality, which was disappointing. Eventually, her hard work and persistence caught the eye of Barbara Corcoran, who owned Corcoran Group in New York City and was a pioneer in a field dominated by men. When Corcoran asked Teplitzky why she wasn’t working for her, the young real estate agent explained that she had tried.

“I said, ‘They told me that you don’t hire newbies like me and people that don’t have credentials.’ She said, ‘Oh, rubbish. You’re going to get a phone call tomorrow.’ And I did,” she says. At Corcoran, Teplitzky found a place where she was treated fairly, paid equitably, and valued for her marketing ability.