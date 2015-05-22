Stella Artois Wants You To Host A Summer Party Like John Legend

Ever wish you could host a party like a celebrity? Sure you might not have all the catering, cleaning staff, and buckets of cash to help, but still. What you lack in those areas, you can make up for with enthusiasm, right? Well, just in time for summer, Stella Artois has teamed with Grammy winner John Legend to create “The A-Z Guide to Host Beautifully.”





The online guide spans the alphabet, from ambiance to zest, with tips, tricks and advice from Legend and other notable names like Chef Grant MacPherson, Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist, Sunday Suppers founder Karen Mordecai, Paul “Sweet Paul” Lowe, and many more.





Things kick off with Legend’s Spotify playlist so you can pull off the party equivalent of a Jamie Foxx Legend impression. After “A” comes “B” for Bon Vivant with chef and author Aliya Leekong serving up a recipe for massaged kale salad with pear, fresh cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette. For “C,” Belgian master beer sommelier Marc Stroobandt teaches some chalice etiquette with a tutorial on how to pour the perfect Stella. The rest of the alphabet will follow by June 18.