It Looks Like M.C. Escher And Willy Wonka Designed General Electric’s Office In This New Ad

General Electric is giving the public an entertaining (if completely make-believe) tour of its headquarters to tout the company’s unique set of problem-solving skills. Up is down, down is up, perception is warped and the words are in all the wrong order. It’s a strange and fun approach to the traditional corporate portrait.





Created with BBDO New York, executive creative director Michael Aimette says the ad is consistent with GE’s belief in making things unexpected and surprising. “Which is why no single execution is quite like another,” says Aimette. “This one is different than ‘Childlike Imagination,’ which is different than our ‘Ideas’ creature, which is not quite like ‘Invention Donkey‘ or our Jeff Goldblum GE Lighting spot. All of these executions define GE in some way, but they’re all held together by the core belief of the singular tagline, ‘Imagination at work.’”





The brand and agency wanted everything in the ad to be made as practical and shot in-camera as possible. “Tilted rooms, harnesses, backwards walking, actors hanging upside-down,” says Aimette. “It was a topsy-turvy world for sure.”