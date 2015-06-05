Inflatable Buttocks And Transgender Portraits: 9 Designs That Deconstruct Gender Identity

“Lots of folks have been having fun with these sweet buns here.” From a rack of various body parts, a School of Visual Arts design student handed a visitor a pair of inflatable buttocks to try on.

The exhibition was from students at the MFA program in Products of Design at the New York City school. It was part of NYCxDesign, the city’s two-week design extravaganza. Amid the sleekly designed chairs and lamps on exhibit, the young designers wanted to raise a different question: How does design help construct our gender identity?

“How do we industrialize gender?” instructor Sinclair Smith asked his class as they worked on the project. “Is it handed to us, is it created? Are we responding to the market or are we telling the consumer how he or she should be?”





The class, an exercise in “design performance“–the art of getting consumers to physically interact with products or systems to better understand them–had decided to focus on gender for their final exercise.

They created nine interventions for their roving exhibit, which wandered through various sites in the city asking visitors to question how they display gender.

Reshaper, a rack of puffy, realistic-looking body parts–like the buttocks above–invited people to try on new parts and spend a few minutes acting out the associated gender roles. The students also built fluorescent, abstract versions of other body parts. The point: To playfully get people talking about how body parts influence the way we act.

Three other designs helped visitors reimagine their own bodies. Translator offered portraits of participants as the opposite sex. Renderer used software to make changes to someone’s photo at their request, asking them to think about why, exactly, they might want bigger biceps or a smaller waist. Deconstructor, a set of stickers that emphasized certain body parts–like eyelashes, mustaches, or nipples–invited visitors to play more with their appearance and perceptions of their gender.