KFC Makes A Keyboard, A Cancer Charity Makes A Porn PSA: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Brands all across this great green earth are constantly trying to create something that will become an instant viral sensation, but it’s not as easy as it looks. Marketers look at self-made YouTube sensations with jealousy at their ability to attract the attention and love of millions. Delta Airlines is no stranger to viral success, thanks to using its safety video as a content platform for both important messages about inflight safety and making consumers laugh . Now, instead of drooling over YouTube stars the brand recruited them to take part in the meme-iest safety video ever recorded.

Read more below about this and our other picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A super thin Bluetooth keyboard that doubles as a KFC tray liner, connects with a phone wirelessly, and can be recharged.

Who: KFC, Serviceplan

Why We Care:The perils of eating greasy food and trying to text your friends are well known. As is that deep fried residue left on your screen after Instagramming the perfect drumstick. KFC Germany’s solution is both a useful piece of service advertising, and an idea perfectly tailored to go viral in a world that loves this kind of WTF.

What: An adorable purple stuffed duck gives a look at life on the road from the front of a truck to launch Cadbury’s new Dairy Milk Puddles bars.

Who: Cadbury, Fallon London

Why We Care: We’ve been a sucker for emo inanimate objects since “Lamp,” and between the stylish direction of Us (duo Christopher Barrett and Luke Taylor) and Morecambe and Wise’s “Bring Me Sunshine,” you can just go ahead and add Duckie to our list of favorites.

What: Another funny Delta safety video, this time starring Internet stars of all stripes, including Dramatic Chipmunk, Keyboard Cat, Double Rainbow Guy, Annoying Orange, and many, many more.

Who: Delta, Wieden + Kennedy New York

Why We Care: Starting on May 25, Delta passengers will begin seeing this on their flights instead of the same ol’, same ol’ safety schtick airline passengers have been not removing their earphones for for decades. It not only shows a continued commitment to creating the unexpected, but also integrating it into the brand’s product experience. Plus, they also included their own Internet star, the flight attendant from its 2008 safety video.

What: A brand campaign for the digital health platform that brings to life the horror and humor of those office calls to your doctor.

Who: ZocDoc, Goodby Silverstein & Partners New York, David Shane

Why We Care: Nobody wants to describe their rash situation to their doctor while sitting in their open-concept office. This ad directed by comedy wizard David Shane perfectly illustrates that fact to show the advantage of ZocDoc’s services with awkward hilarity.

What: Australian cancer charity teamed with adult film studio Digital Playground to create a PSA that would surprise the 70% of Aussie men who watch porn online, with a self-exam demo dropped right in the middle of a Game of Thrones-themed adult film.

Who: The Blueball Foundation, M&C Saatchi Sydney, Digital Playground

Why We Care: This PSA brings the in-show advertising popular in early TV and now podcasts, in which stars of the show read the ad copy, except this time it’s in a porno. And as appropriate venues to talk testicles go, you can’t, uh, beat it.