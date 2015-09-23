The Man On A Mission To Turn Silicon Valley Into Gallium Valley

In 1977, when he was 22 years old, inventor Alex Lidow had the sort of eureka moment most techies would kill for. While in graduate school at Stanford, Lidow co-invented, along with Thomas Herman, a type of device called the HEXFET power MOSFET that would make his family’s old company, International Rectifier , more than $930 million in royalties. And it turned Lidow’s grandfather, a Lithuanian Holocaust survivor, and his father, who fled Berlin in 1937, into important players in the hardware industry.

Now, with the winds of history at his back, Lidow is embarking on a new mission: He’s trying to do nothing less than upend the tech industry’s reliance on silicon.

Alex Lidow

Lidow, 60, is currently head of a company called Efficient Power Conversion, and is one of the tech world’s loudest advocates for making transistors and semiconductors from gallium nitride. Silicon is traditionally used for the transistors and semiconductors on which the technology industry relies. This is an amazingly lucrative business: according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents U.S.-based firms, the worldwide semiconductor industry was responsible for approximately $335.8 billion of sales last year alone.

Gallium nitride (GaN), which has been used by hardware companies since the 1990s, conducts electricity better than silicon but has historically been expensive to produce and use. But thanks to sharply declining production prices, EPC is betting gallium nitride can fuel a tech revolution for everything from wireless electrical chargers to drone aircraft to industrial electronics.

Lidow asserts that if you count government, bank, and corporate financing, there is more than $975 million already invested in gallium nitride for power use. While this is small potatoes compared to the money invested in silicon for such purposes, it’s a considerable opportunity for emerging companies.

Gallium nitride is also at the heart of a fierce professional battle. That’s because Alex Lidow grew up to become International Rectifier’s longtime CEO, but, in a swirl of controversy, he and his father both departed the company within a year of each other. The official story is that Lidow resigned from International Rectifier after an internal investigation showed accounting irregularities at a subsidiary company overseas. But he told Fast Company that he was, in fact, forced out.

“I was fired from International Rectifier,” Lidow says. “I had no employment contract or golden parachute or non-compete after my father was also pushed out a few months later. I was 52 years old and essentially had to start over. I went for the thing I always dreamed of since grad school: replacing silicon. That’s what I went for–the biggest market.”