Students Transform Italian Furniture Scraps Into Stylish Accessories





The students used the scraps to create handsome home accessories, including everything from a red leather bike seat to a clever chess set. Over seven weeks, the students were tasked with making prototypes that could be sold with the small leather items in Poltrona Frau’s Atelier collection. Since the leather scraps are small and of varying sizes, the students had to come up with designs that used very little leather (they were allowed to use some outside materials). The accessories will be shown at Poltrona Frau’s New York showroom until May 30. After the show, three students will be chosen to take their designs to the furniture company’s headquarters in Tolentino, Italy, where they will create more prototypes and work on making their accessories a real product. Check out a selection of their designs in our slide show above.