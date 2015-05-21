Hillary Clinton, Please Add Me To Your LinkedIn Network

LinkedIn hounds, you have a new member of the pack–just don’t be intimidated that she has put Secretary Of State on her resume. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined LinkedIn today because she’s hunting for a new job–have you heard? Like most aggressive candidates, Clinton listed her extensive experience stretching all the way back to her first gig out of Yale Law School along with her five-book bibliography.

But Clinton wasted no time showing her LinkedIn networking savvy by publishing an article about how to jump-start small businesses. The article is less a how-to and more a how-I-will-do-if-elected. It recommends, in order: Cut the red tape holding back entrepreneurs, expand access to capital, provide tax relief and tax simplification to small businesses, and expand access to new markets.

Well, Clinton, we have a lot of experience networking and job-hunting using LinkedIn. Here’s some required reading as you learn the ropes of the social network:

[via Mother Jones]