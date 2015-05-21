Today in Tabs: All The News That’s Nonsense

Cruises have become a tourism industry juggernaut, generating billions in revenue each year and prompting Royal Caribbean to add ever more ridiculous features like bumper cars and indoor skydiving. Once the preserve of a small travel elite and associated with disasters like the Titanic and the Lusitania, cruises are now a vacation option for the masses, and associated with disasters like the Costa Concordia and the poop ship.

Some people really hate them. I personally have gone on ten, all of them family vacations, many of them involving side trips to another tourism behemoth. Cruises are great for seeing a lot of places in an incredibly short of amount of time, eating your own weight in shrimp at fancy restaurants and spending a lot of time near a hot tub, all for relatively little money. But my family was always aware our “luxury experience” was only possible due to the incredibly hard work of hundreds of people who earned very little and so on many trips we’d guiltily tip much more than the recommended amount.

ProPublica has just released a great, thorough report on everything that can go wrong on a cruise ship. Separated into location-specific sections, with great links and clear labeling of specific cases, Lena Groeger goes into wonderful detail about all the health and safety data points potential cruise ship passengers should be aware of, including the staggeringly high number of drownings, sexual assaults, and passengers who fall overboard each year.

It’ll make you think twice before you consider a “bon voyage”.