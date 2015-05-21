The Study That Found That Talking With A Gay Person Can Change The Mind Of Gay Marriage Opponent Was Completely Made Up

With 36 states having legalized same-sex unions, the movement for marriage equality is winning over the nation. But in today’s polarized world, changing people’s hearts and minds has been a long, hard battle and the remaining 14 states are digging in their heels .

That’s one reason why a study published in the journal Science in 2014 was so heartening. It found that a 20-minute conversation with a gay canvasser actually changed many people’s minds about gay equality, even a year later. The work, conducted by UCLA graduate student Michael LaCour, was the biggest confirmation yet of what many researchers and political organizers wanted and have previously suspected to be true–that real human contact with “the other side” makes it harder to be polemical. The study received media coverage in This American Life, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and many other outlets (including, we’re pretty sure, us–though we can’t currently locate the link).

There was just a small problem. The data may have all been a fraud.

The problems surfaced when two outside researchers, David Broockman and Joshua Kalla, were so impressed with the results that they wanted to replicate and expand the study. But they surfaced a number of statistical irregularities. At one point, they contacted Qualtrics, the online survey firm that supposedly performed LaCour’s study, and learned that not only did the firm not know about the project and had never heard of the staffer who supposedly did the work, they didn’t even have the capabilities to perform the study as it was described.

Things unraveled from there. The researchers brought their concerns to Donald Green, the Columbia University political scientist who is the senior author on the study and supervised LaCour’s work. Green confronted LaCour, who could not produce his raw data and confessed to “falsely describing at least some of the details of the data collection.” On Tuesday, Green published a retraction note on his website and sent it to the journal Science. On Wednesday, as reported by BuzzFeed, the funding agencies said to fund the work also denied having involvement.

“I am deeply embarrassed by this turn of events and apologize to the editors, reviewers, and readers of Science,” Green told the blog Retraction Watch.

LaCour, for his part, hasn’t said much, but tells Co.Exist he intends to craft a reply on or before May 29. He says he’s gathering evidence and relevant information to provide a defense of his work and was given no notice before the allegations were posted online.