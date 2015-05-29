The Recommender: Kim Last, Handy With A Blow Torch

Name: Kim Last Role at Fast Company: Senior editor for events. I handle the editorial curation and development for Fast Company‘s live events. Twitter: @kimlast Titillating Fact: I took part-time classes in jewelry design at Fashion Institute of Technology for a number of years. I came from a family in the jewelry business and was fascinated as a child about how pieces were fabricated. It’s not as glamorous as you think–the FIT classrooms resemble a factory and my first thought when I started was “WHAT am I doing here?!” The instructors had you sign a waiver for all of these safety rules. It was pretty intimidating. I’ll never forget my first day holding an enormous soldering torch on my first piece… I thought I was going to burn the entire school down. Needless to say I didn’t and I’m pretty handy with a blow torch now. And I’m about eight credits shy of a second bachelor’s degree.

1. Cherry Bombe: Aside from reading essentially every business magazine cover to cover for my job (and enjoyment!) I really enjoy Cherry Bombe. Food is big business and women should be at the forefront–I love their fun and fierce take on it all. Everything from the actual weight of the paper in the book to the high-profile features to the execution of their live events: I am a big fan and supporter.

2. Misfit Wearable: I got my first Misfit at an event that I attended last year and since then I’ve been hooked. I find it accurate at tracking my steps and I LOVE the sleep tracker. It’s made me very conscious of how much I’m sleeping and how much I’m moving, especially when I’m on the road. A lot of my friends are wearing them now, too. From the business side, the brand’s partnerships are genius. I can buy a Swarovski crystal Misfit and wear it in the shower? And, my Misfit just needs a watch battery to function–how easy! Not only is it totally accessible, it’s smart.

3. HolyChild: I’m sure you saw the first Apple Watch ad back in March–the catchy tune is from HolyChild. A good friend introduced me to them at SXSW and they’ve been on my heavy rotation ever since.