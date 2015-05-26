A Serial Entrepreneur’s Hard-Earned Lesson In Taking Risks

David Steinberg knows how to make the most of a situation. At 22, he turned the basement of his Bethesda, Maryland, home into an office for his first startup, Sterling Cellular, using every dime of his savings and maxing out all his credit cards to fund the company.

That was back in 1992. Unlike many of the startup founders of today, Steinberg hadn’t dreamed of running his own company when he was in college. “I became an entrepreneur because I had no choice,” says Steinberg. “I had no job.”

Six years later, in 1998, that business had grown to more than $25 million in revenue and he’d started two more wireless companies. Then Steinberg met John Sculley, who had served as PepsiCo president and Apple CEO, at a networking event. Steinberg had the seating cards for the evening’s dinner switched so he sat next to Sculley.

It was the beginning of a long relationship, one that would lead them to cofound a company in 2007 that would eventually become Zeta Interactive, which uses big data analytics to help companies amp up their marketing strategies and better manage customer relationships. Last year, Zeta made more than $150 million in revenue.

Steinberg spoke with Fast Company about what he’s learned from having founded five companies, and how he’s chosen to do things differently this time around with Zeta.

When Steinberg started his first business, he bet everything he had on it. If the company went under, it would have taken him years to dig himself out of the debt. It often takes that kind of audacity to start a business, he says. But that doesn’t mean he’d be so brash in founding and growing a company ever again. He’s seen too much to let himself take a risk without calculating what he has to lose.

Take, for instance, his third company, InPhonic, which sold wireless services and devices online. The business grew rapidly, raising millions in funding and acquiring another company Steinberg launched called Wirefly.com. But, eager to grow as quickly as possible, InPhonic began taking on far more debt than it could handle, and, when the 2007 debt crisis hit, it was one of the casualties. Steinberg was forced to sell the company to a private equity firm.