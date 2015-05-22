The Most Popular New Rules Of Work Stories

This week, we looked at the careers of the future (freelance professor, anyone?), discovered the surprising best cities for jobs, and learned how to give it all up and completely redefine what work means.

Here are the new rules of work stories that readers found the most interesting:





This week, job satisfaction site Glassdoor released their annual list of the best U.S. cities for jobs in 2015. While the usual suspects like New York City and San Diego made the cut, you may be surprised by which Southern city—along with a handful of Midwestern locales—topped the list.





According to futurists, jobs in agriculture and manufacturing took the biggest hits with the rise of the robots, leaving white collar positions up next on the chopping block. Here, the jobs that may not be around by 2025 as well as the careers—like “urban farmer”—that are poised to take off in the next decade.





It’s safe to say that the workplace of today is nothing like the one your grandparents or even your parents experienced. Offices are open, hierarchies are toppling, and working for yourself is more commonplace than ever. From the death of the commute to the growing popularity of “passionate work,” these are your new rules of work.





With world’s knowledge becoming more accessible than ever, the idea of spending tons of money to go to a four-year college is becoming more obsolete by the day. We meet the college grad—versed in real-world skills, not just facts—of tomorrow.





Okay, not literally. But we are talking revolution: There’s never been a better time to take the reigns on your professional life. Three revolutionaries share how they broke the mold and found work that, well, works for them.