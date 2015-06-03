advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snap! Crackle! Pop! How Kellogg’s Crushed The Cereal Competition

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Did you know that the Kellogg’s Company began as a Seventh Day Adventist health spa in 1894? Crazy, right? Watch the video above to see how it evolved to make the sugary snacks it’s known for today–it involves a sibling rivalry, ingenious marketing, and a few lawsuits!–and why the company is reinventing itself for the kale generation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life