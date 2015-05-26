These Photos Tackle An Uncomfortable Question: What If There Are Just Too Many People On Earth?

In the world of solutions to environmental problems, one topic rarely gets any discussion: Birth control. By 2050, the U.N. estimates that the human population will hit 9.6 billion, putting unprecedented pressure on the planet’s energy and agriculture systems. But that estimate tends to be accepted as inevitable, rather than as a number that could (or should) change.

A new book called Over tries to tell the story of population in a different way. It shares photos of a world that’s arguably already overcrowded, rather than focusing on statistics alone. Then, it talks about what we might do differently.

Man Covering His Mouth © Lu Guang

Read a story about climate change, or the fact that half of the world’s species have disappeared since 1970, and there probably won’t be much, if any, discussion of the role of a growing population in shaping those issues. And stories focused on the dry statistics of population estimates don’t get much play.

By showing the state of the world today–from slum housing in Haiti to factory farm feedlots to a mall on Black Friday–the book aims to connect emotionally with readers before trying to make a case for change.

“The point of a large-format book was to jump over those rational arguments that no one’s paying any attention to, and try to do something incredibly simple,” says Tom Butler, editorial director at the Foundation for Deep Ecology and editor of the book. “And that is to show essentially a slide show of a global tour of the world as transformed by numbers and behavior.”

Darkening Skies © Jason Hawkes

The subject of population control wasn’t always taboo. “The bestselling environment-related book of the ’60s and ’70s was not Silent Spring, it was Paul Ehrlich’s Population Bomb,” says Butler. “So this was a huge and integrated topic of conversation decades ago, and then it fell off the radar screen.”

Part of the challenge is that the topic is now politically fraught both for the right and left. “On the right, if we’re talking about the demographic trajectory of the human family, inevitably, this brings up questions of sexuality, abortion, immigration, women’s rights, gender equity–all kinds of hot button issues,” he says. “And then on the far ends of the left spectrum, there’s a radical fringe that has tried to portray family planning as equal to coercion.”