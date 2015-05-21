50 Cent Over-Explains All Of The Best Jokes In These Clips From “Spy”

Since his tenure as rap’s most dangerous man (2003-2007 World Champion), 50 Cent has sought to reinvent himself and diversify the things for which people he might know his name. His acting career has included both generic action/crime thriller roles and the occasional bid for thespian credibility , while his portfolio–an important piece of branding in the world of mainstream hip hop–keeps him relevant as a businessman (if not quite as a business, man). And, of course, while “In Da Club” may have been a long time ago, his records are still selling. But that doesn’t mean he’s above taking on a new gig when the opportunity presents itself: Hence, Professor Cent, host of “50 Cents of Humor.”





The “50 Cents of Humor” YouTube series is a campaign for the Paul Feig-directed Melissa McCarthy vehicle Spy, out next month, in which 50 has a small role as himself. In the campaign, after watching a brief clip from the film, 50 Cent refers back to all of the jokes we just saw, and explains why they’re funny (spoiler: the scenarios play out in ways that undermine our expectations). So far, the series features four entries, though with three weeks to go before Spy hits theaters, we can expect more from Professor Cent in the days to come. He’s into having sex, he ain’t into making love, after all–though anybody else who over-explains jokes like this probably isn’t going to be likely to do either of those things.