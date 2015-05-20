Watch Delta’s New Airplane Safety Video, Starring The Internet

Following on the success of last year’s ’80s-themed safety video , Delta Airlines is fast-forwarding a few decades. The company’s latest in-flight video features favorite memes of the 2010s, including cats riding on Roombas down the aisles (probably not safe), passengers doing the “Harlem Shake,” and Double Rainbow Guy using the overhead bin to stow…two rainbows.

It’s further proof that simple instructions don’t cut it anymore, after Virgin America raised the bar, um, sky high in 2013 with its dance-tastic ode to pop music and flight safety.

I don’t know if these references will have the shelf life of Alf and Devo, but I’m actually okay with airlines using those baggage fees for these creativity contests. Hey, at least they’re trying!