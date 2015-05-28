The Real Reason You Have Such A Terrible Memory

In a recent training program, I had to write down one career development goal that I’d work to achieve over the next year. I thought about all of the projects I work on daily, my writing skills, and how my role might evolve as the company grows. What I landed on wasn’t a key success metric or some hack to help me write faster–it was to improve my listening skills.

Very few people consider themselves poor listeners. But with the growing number of distractions created by tech innovation in and out of the workplace, it’s easy to tune out and misinterpret the truth.

What’s more, our increasing reliance on technology changes how our brain retains information. Today, we don’t commit as much to memory because we know we can always Google the answers to our questions.

There is an important link between our ability to listen and store memories. When we’re able to cut out distractions and focus on becoming better listeners, we set ourselves up for success. Note the connection between listening and memory performance, and digest the following to keep your wits about you for longer.

If you still don’t believe technology affects your memory, a December 2013 study by Fairfield University might change your mind. Researchers wanted to understand if our newfound love for Instagramming, Facebooking, and tweeting pictures of every experience we have influences how we remember life.

The report discovered that people do not remember the moments they take pictures of as they’re happening. Our brains turn off–to some extent–when we’re taking pictures because we rely on that technology to remind us of the event down the line.

A March 2015 report published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains this occurrence in a different way. Essentially, people’s ability to remember something diminishes when a competing memory gets stronger, suggesting that our memories prioritize what we hear and experience. Unless we remind ourselves of what’s important, those ideas fade away.