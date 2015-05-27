Why You Can Never Follow Through

All of us wish to achieve great accomplishments, such as becoming a successful entrepreneur, mastering a foreign language, or reaching our peak level of physical fitness.

In moments of motivation, we may take the first step, like packing our gym bag the morning of an anticipated workout. While we may be inspired for short periods of time, this feeling can wane at the slightest difficulty, and we fail to follow through.

Have you ever wondered why you didn’t stick with something when you had felt so motivated? The answer may sound simple, but its realization can have a profound impact on your chances of achieving your goals. The answer is that motivation is not enough. Motivation doesn’t carry you through the time it takes to execute. For that, you need commitment.

Since motivation is not enough for most long-term ambitions, we must have a process that brings us to the same conclusion repeatedly–a conclusion that reinforces our motivation when we’re tempted to bail. We need a commitment plan.

Research in economics and social psychology has consistently shown four elements predict our level of commitment. When we understand these elements, we can make important adjustments to align our behaviors with our most important goals.

How much do you treasure the commitment? It refers to how rewarding it is to be in the process of becoming an entrepreneur, speaking fluent Spanish, or increasing strength and fitness.

How much you are troubled by the difficulties that emerge? Even a highly valued goal will be abandoned if you are consumed by costs and hardships.

How much you are willing to contribute to your goal? The more time, energy, and concrete resources you invest, the more likely you are to persevere in good times and bad.

Do you perceive other good choices? People who limit or ignore other potentially good options will be more focused on and committed to their original goal.

These four elements work together like an equation, according to Rusbult’s Investment Model of commitment. It accounts for approximately two-thirds of our commitment level.

If you want to attain your long-term goals, you can try waiting for moments of motivation. Alternatively, you can increase your chance of success based on commitment science.