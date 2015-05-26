3 Things I Learned From The Worst Job Ever

If you had access to a time machine that you could use to fix only one thing in your life, what would you use it to do?

I once thought I had the answer to that question: turning down a job that caused me to move cross country, almost cost me my health, my family, and my entire career. My stress level was so high that I was developing early symptoms of a stroke. What I once considered a mistake, I now view as a gift.

Before this job came along, I was happy and comfortable in Indiana, working for a company that sold high-end bath amenities to luxury hotels. When a skin care company in Southern California recruited me to help them make a move into the luxury hospitality market, I jumped at the chance. I packed my family and belongings and moved to Los Angeles.

I realize now that what made me so miserable at the time was the perfect education for the entrepreneur I am today.

It became clear quite quickly that I had no idea what I had gotten myself into, and it was obvious they had no idea who they were getting as an employee. The family-owned company I worked for was not interested in new ideas, while the branding was completely wrong for the luxury market they were targeting. What’s worse, I felt like I could never adapt to their company culture. Almost every employee was a close personal friend of the married cofounders. I wondered why they hired me, and I have no doubt they thought the same.

It may sound trite, but negative experiences tend to yield learning opportunities. It turned out that this near-catastrophic experience led to my biggest opportunity. Below are three primary leadership skills I developed at the worst job I ever had.

I clearly didn’t belong with that company, and I share the blame in it not working out. During the interview process, I didn’t ask the tough, direct questions that would have helped me realize it was the wrong job for me. At the time of my interview, I was working for a direct competitor, and my new potential employer was hesitant to provide information that I needed to evaluate the position.

Where are the products made? How is the market currently accepting the brand? May I see a complete list of your portfolio of products?

Now I know: Never be afraid to ask the tough questions, regardless of the situation.